"Didn't want to wrestle anymore", "I was done" - Naomi addresses infamous WWE moment

Naomi recently talked about how she felt after an infamous WWE moment. She won the Women's World Title at Evolution 2025 after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. She also successfully defended the title in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.

Before Naomi's rise to the top of the women's division in WWE, she walked out of the company in 2022. At WrestleMania 38, The Glow, along with Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone), won the Women's Tag Team Championship, but a month later, both of them walked out of a scheduled appearance on RAW over rumored creative differences.

After a prolonged absence, Naomi confirmed in March 2023 that she was not under contract with WWE anymore. Talking on the What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, the RAW Superstar opened up about her feelings in the immediate aftermath of walking out of RAW in May 2022.

"I think when the walkout and all of that happened, I think that was the first time, honestly, in my adult life where I had the chance to stop, rethink, redefine, and figure out what I really wanted next, how I wanted to, you know, my life, to move forward from this. And I really, like, in the beginning, struggled trying to process that. I thought I didn't want to wrestle anymore. I thought I was done," she said. [9:22 - 9:50]

However, the decision allowed The Glow to work on herself, which, according to her, made her stronger and a lot more confident. She returned to the ring with TNA in April 2023, competing as Trinity Fatu. In July that year, she beat Deonna Purrazzo to win the Knockouts World Championship. After dropping the title, she made her return to WWE during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Naomi was pulled from this week's RAW

Naomi was scheduled to defend her Women's World Title against IYO SKY on RAW this week. But hours before the show, WWE announced that she wasn't medically cleared to compete.

Reports have suggested that she might be out for a long time. Her absence also led to a change in plans for the show, with SKY instead facing Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day, and WWE reportedly speeding up Asuka's heel turn.

Right now, it is unclear what led to The Glow being pulled from the show at the last minute and whether she is dealing with a serious injury or not.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

