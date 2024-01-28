"Different eras, generations, paths and dreams"- WWE Superstar Natalya cheers on female wrestlers before the Royal Rumble showdown

Veteran superstar Natalya recently reflected on the evolution of all the female wrestlers in WWE and gave a shoutout to them prior to Royal Rumble 2024.

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble saw a lot of surprises in TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and the return of Naomi. The first entrant in the women's bout was former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, who is one of the most seasoned veterans in the company at the moment.

Nattie took to Instagram just before Royal Rumble 2024. She acknowledged the different eras, generations, paths, and dreams of the wrestlers who have participated in the men's Royal Rumbles over the decades. Nattie also highlighted the history that was created during the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match and emphasized the groundbreaking feat that they all collectively achieved.

"Different eras, generations, paths and dreams. But all with one goal. After decades of awesome mens’ Royal Rumbles, this was the collective that broke new ground in the 1st ever Women’s Royal Rumble. Tonight, another group of incredibly talented women carry on this dream for us. It’s truly been the biggest honor to be a part of every single one."

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya paid tribute to late American professional basketball player Kobe Bryant

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya recently took to social media and paid a heartwarming tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, along with his daughter, Gianna. The passing of the legend left fans in shock and left a deep wound in the sporting world.

Nattie posted a picture of the legendary figure on her Instagram story along with a heartfelt message and two heart emojis in the Lakers' colors, paying tribute to the departed icon and expressing her deep respect.

Natalya will look to once again insert herself in the championship picture in WWE. She would have hoped that a great showing at the Rumble would have increased her chances, but that did not turn out to be the case. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

