Dijak defeats 36-year-old WWE star in a chaotic match at NXT Vengeance Day

Dijak collided with Joe Gacy in a No Disqualification match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. The two stars put on a hard-hitting match that was filled with chaos.

After the bell rang, both WWE stars pulled out a nightstick and tried to hit each other with it. Dijak tossed Gacy across the ring with a suplex throw. Joe Gacy took the big man out at ringside with a plancha. He then tossed a bunch of weapons into the ring, including chairs, a trash can and duct tape.

Gacy sat Dijak down on an unfolded chair at ringside and nailed him with a cannonball off the steps. He then pulled out a table, set it up at ringside, and dumped a bunch of toys on top. Dijak hit a spinning kick but only got a one-count. He then placed Gacy inside a trash can and kicked it several times. Gacy got up and hit his opponent with a Saito suplex and uranagi for a two-count.

Joe Gacy then pushed Dijak off the apron and the latter crashed into the table at ringside. Gacy blinded the latter with duct tape and hit him with a kendo stick several times. However, he managed to remove the tape covering his eyes and hit Joe Gacy with the nightstick, followed by his Feast Your Eyes finisher to win the match.

