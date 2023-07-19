"Dirty Dom is undefeated" - Dominik Mysterio speaks after first-ever singles title win; Rhea Ripley insists "he's already surpassed" Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio opened up after winning the NXT North American Title in a digital exclusive WWE interview. He was accompanied by Rhea Ripley.

Dom took on Wes Lee for the North American Championship on the latest episode of NXT. Even though, for the most part, Lee looked dominant, Dom came out victorious with some help from his Judgment Day teammates. Finn Balor and Damian Priest failed in their attempts to distract Lee, but Mami hit the champion with her Women's World Title, which lead to Dom winning by pinfall.

Following the match, WWE tweeted an exclusive digital-only interview in which Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley can be seen addressing the former's first-ever singles title win.

Rhea Ripley started the interview and insisted that Dom has already surpassed his father Rey Mysterio.

"Although? Come on you're not gonna end on that. There's no although, it's just congratulations because you're talking to greatness here. You're talking to my Latino heat, Dirty Dom himself. He's already surpassed his father, deadbeat dad and he's just gonna keep growing and growing and growing and he's gonna take over this business because he's part of The Judgment Day and the Judgment Day, we run all of the WWE," Ripley said. [0:08 to 0:40]

Dominik thanked Rhea Ripley and said she was correct. He also stated that he has been undefeated in the development brand, and it looks like it is going to stay that way because Judgment Day is by his side.

"Thank you, Mami! You know you're definitely correct about all that. Now that I can actually speak and not get interrupted by a bunch of deadbeats and has-beens, or whatever's out there. You know I am the new NXT North American Champion and now that I think about it, I'm 2-0 here in NXT. Your boy, Dirty Dom is undefeated and with The Judgment Day and Mami by my side, looks like it's gonna stay that way. Mami let's go," Dominik said. [0:41 to 1:11]

It remains to be seen how Dominik will fare in his title reign and how Lee will respond to the loss. It appears that Mysterio will need to defend his title at the upcoming Great American Bash event.

