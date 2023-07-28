"Dirty Dumb Dumb" - 37-year-old WWE star fires massive shots at Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio is known to rile up superstars in WWE's locker room. The current North American Champion got on the wrong side of several stars when he cut the line and won the title. Mustafa Ali recently fired massive shots at Dom by criticizing his work and giving him a new nickname.

Earlier this month, Mysterio did the unthinkable when he defeated the longest-reigning North American Champion Wes Lee, and won the title on an episode of NXT.

However, Mustafa Ali was upset with this decision as he was scheduled to face Lee for the titles. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the 37-year-old star fired shots at Dom Dom. Check it out:

"I'm going to do what I've to do to get rid of Dirty Dumb Dumb I like to call him. Is there anything original about this guy? He steals catchphrases, he steals moves, and he even stole the ugly mullet that he has like there is nothing original about this guy."

Ali also had a message for the current North American Champion.

"There's no aspect in this game, in this industry where Dumb Dumb is better than me. On the mic, in the ring, I look way better than him... I'm going to annihilate this kid, I'm going to gas him. He's not going to be able to breathe. He's going to be in the ring with a shark, and I'm going to eat him up." (From 30:35 to 31:30)

It will be interesting to see if Dom Dom is able to successfully retain his title without Mami and The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his North American Championship at WWE Great American Bash 2023

Last year, Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day against his father's wishes after turning on Rey Mysterio and Edge at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022. Since then, Dom Dom has become one of the biggest heels on the brand.

Earlier this month, The Judgment Day went to the developmental brand where Dominik got the opportunity to face Wes Lee for the North American Championship. With the help of Rhea Ripley, he became the new champion.

However, Mustafa Ali was not too happy about this as he spent weeks earning his spot in a title match. On the latest episode of NXT, Ali, and Lee got into a fight over who will face Dom Dom for the title.

Before ending the segment, Dominik Mysterio accepted their challenge, and a Triple Threat match for the North American Championship was announced. It will be interesting to see which star leaves the event with the title.

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's WWE run? Sound off in the comment section below.

