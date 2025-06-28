Disappointing Jade Cargill news revealed ahead of massive SummerSlam opportunity

Jade Cargill is set to compete at WWE Night of Champions. However, disappointing news regarding her has emerged ahead of her match.

The former AEW star has been focused on her singles run and is in pursuit of individual gold. Cargill competed in the Queen of the Ring Tournament and defeated Michin, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven in the qualifying round. She then went on to beat Roxanne Perez in the semifinal. Tonight on WWE Night of Champions 2025, she competes in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament against Asuka.

As Cargill was making her entrance, Michael Cole confirmed that she had never competed for a singles title in WWE. This news was disappointing due to all the hype surrounding The Storm when she first debuted in WWE in 2023. However, she has mainly competed in tag team matches and hasn't had a proper singles run, which is surprising, considering her history. She was the inaugural AEW TBS Champion and held the title for a record 508 days. However, all that can change if Jade Cargill wins, as she will get a huge opportunity to compete for her first singles title in WWE at SummerSlam.

Ever since arriving in WWE, Jade Cargill has become a force to be reckoned with. She formed a successful tag team with Bianca Belair, and the two of them won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. During their second reign, Cargill suffered an injury that put her on the shelf for several months. During this time, Belair defended the title along with Naomi. By the time The Storm returned, Belair and The Glow had lost the tag titles.

It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in this match.

