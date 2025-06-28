Disappointing Jade Cargill news revealed ahead of massive SummerSlam opportunity

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jun 28, 2025 19:50 GMT
Jade Cargill
Jade Cargill is a former AEW star [Image source: WWE.com]

Jade Cargill is set to compete at WWE Night of Champions. However, disappointing news regarding her has emerged ahead of her match.

The former AEW star has been focused on her singles run and is in pursuit of individual gold. Cargill competed in the Queen of the Ring Tournament and defeated Michin, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven in the qualifying round. She then went on to beat Roxanne Perez in the semifinal. Tonight on WWE Night of Champions 2025, she competes in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament against Asuka.

As Cargill was making her entrance, Michael Cole confirmed that she had never competed for a singles title in WWE. This news was disappointing due to all the hype surrounding The Storm when she first debuted in WWE in 2023. However, she has mainly competed in tag team matches and hasn't had a proper singles run, which is surprising, considering her history. She was the inaugural AEW TBS Champion and held the title for a record 508 days. However, all that can change if Jade Cargill wins, as she will get a huge opportunity to compete for her first singles title in WWE at SummerSlam.

Ever since arriving in WWE, Jade Cargill has become a force to be reckoned with. She formed a successful tag team with Bianca Belair, and the two of them won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. During their second reign, Cargill suffered an injury that put her on the shelf for several months. During this time, Belair defended the title along with Naomi. By the time The Storm returned, Belair and The Glow had lost the tag titles.

It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in this match.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
