Disappointing news for WWE star Natalya 

There's unfortunate news for WWE star Natalya. The star has suffered a huge upset.

Natalya faced Kali Armstrong tonight on Evolve in a match to determine who would win the Evolve Women's Championship. Armstrong went into the match defending the title, but faced a very upset Natalya, who was done with receiving disrespect from the young star.

Both women put on an exhibition during the bout, hitting each other with everything they had, but in the end, Armstrong picked up the win. The Evolve Champion had been struggling with ankle locks and sharpshooters, and it seemed there was little chance she would retain the title, despite her best attempts to stand out. The challenger even locked in the crossface at one point. However, a powerslam by Kali Armstrong, followed by the Kali Connection, was enough to get her the win.

The veteran even tried to roll out of the ring but was dragged back and pinned, losing the first title match she's had in some time in a disappointing way.

The feud between the two began when Armstrong originally won the title, and the WWE veteran came out to present it. She stared at the title for just too long for the new champion to be happy about it, and this led to the two of them having a match.

After tonight's match, though, both shared a respectful moment.

