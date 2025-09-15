Disappointing WWE news for Bianca Belair fans

Bianca Belair is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history. She has been out of action ever since she got injured during her WrestleMania match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. A disappointing update regarding her injury has surfaced.

Ad

Belair won this year's Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn her spot in the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania. However, she came up short at the grandest stage despite her best efforts. She made an appearance at Evolution PLE last month as the special guest referee for the match between Jade Cargill and Naomi.

Bianca had suffered a serious finger injury during her WrestleMania match. She recently revealed that her finger had healed to a certain extent but was still very stiff. She stated that she wasn't able to straighten it properly. She also clarified that she had broken her finger in 2-3 different spots.

Ad

Trending

While speaking on the Club 520 podcast, she provided another update on her injury. She even stated that she has to wear her wedding ring on her right hand since her left finger is broken.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

"I have my wedding ring on my right hand because my left finger is still broken." She said.

Ad

This news has disappointed Bianca Belair fans yet again. They have been waiting for a very long time to see Bianca back in the ring.

Bianca Belair predicted that Ronda Rousey will return to WWE

Ronda Rousey had her final WWE match back at SummerSlam 2023 against Shayna Baszler. She hasn't made a single appearance in the Stamford-based promotion since then. Despite announcing retirement, she made several appearances to reunite with Marina Shafir.

Ad

While speaking in an interview with Dope As Usual podcast, Bianca said she believes Ronda could return to WWE for another appearance.

"I mean, I always say with wrestling, anything can happen. People always, they come back, they come in, they leave, they come back. We have a Royal Rumble, which is like a jumpstart to the road to WrestleMania with 30 women inside the ring. We have surprise entrances. She may come back at a Royal Rumble one day, but right now she's not in WWE, but she was here and she brought so many new eyes to the product. She was amazing, and I don't know, we might see her again one day." Bianca said.(H:T/Fightful)

It will be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey will actually return to WWE. It would be great to see another match between her and Bianca Belair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More