Disappointing WWE news for The Rock fans (Exclusive)

The Rock hasn't popped up in WWE since Elimination Chamber despite being involved in a major angle on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Fans might be wondering if the Final Boss will show up this week on SmackDown.

The Rock played a major role in John Cena turning heel at Elimination Chamber as The Brahma Bull first extended the offer to Cody Rhodes, asking the latter to become The Final Boss' champion. Following Rhodes shunning his offer, Cena inexplicably turned heel and attacked the world champion.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter shared his prediction for whether The Rock will appear on the penultimate episode of the blue brand for WrestleMania.

"I would think The Rock, not The Rock, Cena might be there. Roman might be there. I don't think we're gonna see The Rock... Rock is just under the radar. I think if he shows up at WrestleMania, it's just going to be a quick shock, like doing one thing. I don't think it's going to be a major involvement." [From 28:43 onwards]

WrestleVotes chimed in by sharing the advertised line-up for WWE SmackDown this week. He confirmed Cody Rhodes' appearance for the show with a potential appearance from CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

"I know Cody's there. You've a good shot at Punk and Rollins. I'd be surprised about the other three. I don't expect Reigns or Cena or certainly The Rock to be there. No." [From 28:53 onwards]

Fans will have to wait to see if The Rock or John Cena appear on WWE SmackDown.

