"Disappointment incoming" - WWE Universe believes 14-time champion's return may not be tonight on RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW is expected to see the return of Randy Orton, who has been sidelined for exactly 18 months. Wrestling fans believe Cody Rhodes will unite with his former Legacy teammate ahead of the Survivor Series since he seemingly needs another star for his WarGames team.

Last week on WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre joined The Judgment Day, and it now seems as though the match will be a traditional five vs. five instead of the four that was officially announced.

There is a belief that Orton will be revealed as the fifth member of the babyface team this week on RAW ahead of the premium live event this Saturday so that fans in Chicago do not boo him when he is the man who emerges instead of CM Punk.

That being said, several fans believe this won't be announced until Saturday, and fans expect Orton will be very disappointed.

Others believe that the fifth member of the team won't even be Randy Orton.

Does Randy Orton's WWE return to be part of Cody Rhodes' WarGames team actually make sense?

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes have history, but the two men have been on the same page for some time. It would make sense for him to return to be part of a team with Rhodes but not Jey Uso.

Rhodes and Jey Uso have become good friends on RAW since he was the man who negotiated his move to the red brand, and they are now on the same WarGames team. The issue is that Jey is also one of the men who sidelined Randy Orton in May 2022.

The Usos defeated Orton and Matt Riddle in a Title Unification match last year. The Bloodline attacked The Viper after the bout, and he was written off TV. It's unclear how WWE will convince the fans that The Legend Killer holds no ill will towards Jey after he put him on the shelf for almost two years.

If Orton does return to be part of Survivor Series, it could mean there are no plans for CM Punk to be added as the final man, despite the recent rumors suggesting otherwise.

Do you think it will be Randy Orton or CM Punk who are added to Cody Rhodes' War Games team tonight on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

