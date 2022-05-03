"Absolutely needs to go into NXT" - Disco Inferno believes 29-year-old AEW star would become an even bigger star in WWE

Disco Inferno and Konnan recently showered praise on AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The two WCW veterans also spoke about the potential of the 29-year-old star in WWE.

Cargill is having the run of her life during her rookie year. The company instantly put her on a pedestal in the women's division. She is undefeated in singles competition, and she became the inaugural TBS Champion in January this year.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan lauded AEW for making Cargill look like a big deal. But he also downplayed her alliance with Mark Sterling and the Baddies group.

Konnan admitted that while Cargill's AEW run thus far has been exemplary, she could become an even bigger star in WWE:

"They've done everything right with Jade Cargill," said Konnan. "I'm not a big fan of that Baddies and Mark Sterling. she does not need him. But they've done everything right with her undefeated, put her over strong. She's gotten better on the mic. You know, she's still a rookie, bro. You can't expect much out of the ring yet, but at least she, you know, she can be led to a good match. But even with all that, if she were in WWE, she'd be a bigger star." [0:44]

Disco Inferno chimed in and hailed Cargill's charisma and athleticism. He then shared his belief that she could enhance her skills on the NXT brand before moving up to the main roster.

"First of all, she looks like a million bucks. She's built like a million bucks. She absolutely would be a mega-big star in WWE if she went there because it would present her character far like a larger than life superstar. She absolutely needs to go into NXT and polish up her work," Inferno added. [1:43]

WWE is reportedly interested in signing AEW star Jade Cargill

Apparently, MJF isn't the only AEW star that Vince McMahon's promotion has expressed a desire in signing at some point.

Andrew Zarian and Rich Stambolian, via their close source, reported that people within WWE have shown significant interest in Jade Cargill.

For those unaware, the reigning TBS Champion had a tryout with WWE long before she made her AEW debut. Company management even offered her a contract, but she turned it down.

Though Cargill seems extremely happy with how Tony Khan has treated her thus far, this doesn't mean she has completely ruled out jumping ship down the road. But for now, Cargill is looking to make history with her incredible winning streak.

