"AEW does it a lot" - Wrestling veteran points out the biggest issue with Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Disco Inferno recently stated that WWE should have booked Bray Wyatt to do something more than just appear at Extreme Rules 2022.

Fans are still buzzing over the former Universal Champion's return at the premium live event. Due to multiple hints dropped by WWE in the lead-up to the event, fans expected to see Bray Wyatt show up. Despite this, he received a massive reaction from the crowd, which became deafening when he unmasked himself.

Unlike the larger consensus, Disco Inferno noted a few issues with Wyatt's return, which he voiced on Keepin' It 100. The WCW veteran stated that rather than having him simply show up to close Extreme Rules 2022, the global juggernaut should have booked Bray Wyatt to do a little more.

Disco Inferno added that these kinds of debuts, where the performer just appears in front of the crowd, have been overdone by AEW.

"That was the biggest pop of the show. Everyone says this was great, and I was like, 'okay, he appeared.' The production of it was good. Everyone knew he was coming back, and he did, but it's like he didn't do anything. I'm not a fan because this has been done repeatedly on these shows. AEW does it a lot. You debut a guy, but he doesn't do anything," said Disco Inferno. [15:38 - 16:07]

Disco Inferno says Bray Wyatt's WWE return was predictable

Moreover, Inferno explained that WWE shouldn't have been satisfied with just the pop they got for Wyatt's return. He added that the segment wasn't as "epic" as others proclaimed it to be and pointed out it was pretty predictable.

"If you think just getting the pop is enough, that's fine, but then get the pop and do something and get another pop. This wasn't as epic to me as everyone said because it was just like he debuted, and I knew it was coming," said Disco Inferno [16:07 -16:28]

Bray Wyatt is scheduled for this week's WWE SmackDown, where fans can expect to get clarity on what lies ahead for him in the promotion.

