Disco Inferno recently sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda and answered several fan questions on the live stream. Inferno opened up on Triple H's win over WWE Hall of Famer Sting at WrestleMania 31 and made it clear that he wasn't a fan of it.

According to Disco Inferno, the idea of a guy beating down another guy with a sledgehammer, and then sharing a wholesome moment with him after the match, was ridiculous.

That whole finish was bizarre. Sledgehammer, then there's sort of respect after the match. It was like, dressed up way too much... they want to beat him, then give him respect afterwards, so they didn't bury him, but the fans don't see it that way.

Triple H's win over Sting is still controversial to this day

The major reason Sting was hesitant on coming to WWE following WCW's demise was that he wasn't a fan of how WWE was treating WCW stars on TV. He finally debuted in WWE in late 2014 and kicked off a feud with Triple H immediately.

Sting and Triple H's match at WrestleMania was marred with interference by nWo and D-Generation X. In the end, Triple H hit Sting with a sledgehammer and picked up a big victory at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The fans weren't happy one bit over Triple H putting himself over Sting, and the duo shaking hands after the match made for a pretty awkward visual, looking at how Triple H won the bout.