Former WCW star Disco Inferno was a guest on the latest edition of UnSKrpited with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's official Youtube channel. He answered several fan questions and opened up on Goldberg's backstage demeanor back in the WCW days.

Disco Inferno stated that Goldberg was one of the serious guys and wasn't someone who liked to have fun behind the scenes.

Goldberg was not the nicest guy to be around on the show day. There was a collection of guys that did not like to have fun.

Goldberg was very serious backstage, you know.

Goldberg is still one of the biggest names in all of pro wrestling

Disco Inferno also spoke about a potential match pitting Goldberg and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 next year. He said that he's all in on Reigns vs. Goldberg, and added that WWE goes back to bringing big names from the past come WrestleMania season, every year.

Goldberg is one of the biggest Superstars in the industry and is still a big draw among casual fans. He is a former WCW Champion, as well as a Universal Champion. Goldberg's past returns to WWE haven't sat well with many fans, but he still manages to get a big reaction whenever he is on WWE TV.