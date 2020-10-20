While Goldberg will always be remembered as a WWE legend, his run in WCW made a star in the pro wrestling world. One of the best creations to come out of WCW's nWo era, Goldberg was presented as an unstoppable force. His undefeated streak became his calling card until Kevin Nash ended it at Starrcade 1998 for the WCW World Championship.

RARE internet audio feed (20 years ago TODAY): Kevin Nash pins Goldberg @ Starrcade '98. @MarkMaddenX, @jetzotime + the late Lee Marshall on the call. #WCW #WCWNitroBook pic.twitter.com/vTRPv405YX — WCWNitroBook (@WCWNitroBook) December 27, 2018

Much has been said about the way Goldberg lost, as Kevin Nash was on the booking committee at the time. Moreover, this led to the infamous 'finger poke of doom' the next night on Monday Nitro.

On Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno discussed Goldberg's reaction to losing the WCW title to Kevin Nash, and according to him, Goldberg was in disbelief.

Goldberg felt he got completely buried at WCW Starrcade

Disco Inferno recounts how he came back with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to the locker room area. He says that while Nash was taking a shower, Goldberg complained that he felt that he got buried by the loss. He said:

"He was like talking about like an appearance he had to make or something and started talking like, 'if they even want me now?' Like he was thinking, like he got completely buried. This was his first loss. Right? Nash was showering and then when Nash was drying, Nash asked Bill, he goes, 'Do I have heat over this?' Bill was like, 'nah, nah, nah man. No. Not at all. I'm not talking about you. And I'll never get that."

Konnan speculated that someone got in Goldberg's ear to create tension between him and Nash. Disco Inferno essentially summarized that Goldberg was not happy.

Advertisement

It's interesting to think about how ending Goldberg's streak was decided. All good things must come to an end, and Goldberg was not an exception to that rule.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.