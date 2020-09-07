We recently learned that Brock Lesnar has been out of contract with WWE since WrestleMania. His merch was taken down from the WWE Shop earlier this week.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno spoke about the Brock Lesnar situation. On speculation of Brock possibly going to AEW or UFC, Disco said that he expected Brock Lesnar to play all sides to get the best deal for himself:

Brock's not stupid. I'm sure he's going to play everybody against each other here and go with the deal that makes him the most money for the least amount of work.

Disco Inferno also strangely added that AEW would not know how to book Brock Lesnar and claimed that it would "stink" if Lesnar signed with the promotion:

I would not think that they would know what to do with Brock Lesnar. If Brock Lesnar does go to AEW, I think its gonna stink. I would say that.

Disco Inferno also said that Brock Lesnar would not fit AEW and singing him would be against what they are trying to do. He also said that it might not be a positive move for the AEW fanbase.

Chris Jericho says AEW would love to have Brock Lesnar but its unlikely

On the latest edition of his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho was asked about the possibility of Brock Lesnar signing with AEW. Jericho played it down, saying that it probably wouldn't make financial sense. He also added that there was no way Vince McMahon would let him sign with the competition.

Chris Jericho then gave his opinion on the matter and said that AEW would love to have Brock Lesnar:

Would we love to have Brock in AEW? Yeah, sure, great. I'd love to work with Brock. We've never had a match on TV ever.

Tony Khan was recently asked about the possibility of Brock Lesnar and AEW, but he did not comment on the matter.

It would definitely be a surprise to see Brock Lesnar leave WWE. Even UFC does not seem like a viable option for Brock at this point in his career.

