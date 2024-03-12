Disgusted WWE star immediately washes face after receiving a stinkface from Nia Jax

A top star was involved in a hilarious moment with Nia Jax at a recent live event.

Becky Lynch teamed up with Kevin Owens at the Lafayette live event, and the duo took on Nia Jax and Grayson Waller in a Mixed Tag Team match. Ultimately, a Manhandle Slam by Lynch ended things for Waller, and The Man pinned him to pick up the big win.

An amusing moment from the match is now going viral on Wrestling Twitter. At one point, Nia Jax gave Becky Lynch a stinkface.

A disgusted Lynch immediately asked Kevin Owens to help her wash her face, and the latter immediately assisted her.

Nia Jax's honest thoughts on Becky Lynch

The Jax-Lynch rivalry goes back to late 2018 when Jax accidentally broke The Man's nose.

In an interview with WrestlingInc earlier this year, Jax shared her thoughts on Lynch and praised her.

"Becky is one of the greatest that we've had in the women's division of all time. So, being able to go head-to-head with her, plus calling back a story that happened to us five years ago, being able to recreate that for fans so they can see the intensity between us and how much it really still bothers us this far out. But it's great. I'm very lucky and blessed to be a part of it. I think it's pretty incredible that we get to continue to tell the story and feed off of each other out there," Jax said. "So it's pretty cool. I mean, it's an honor to be ... She's a great, great character, and it's an honor to be able to feed off of her." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Lynch certainly wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of the stinkface again, judging by the video. Currently, she is completely focused on taking the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania XL.

