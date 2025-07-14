"Disgusting" - Chelsea Green unhappy after major return at WWE Evolution 2025

WWE Evolution was a show that delivered great matches and surprises. One of the most memorable bouts from the show was the Evolution Battle Royal, which Stephanie Vaquer ended up winning. During the same match, Nikki Bella brought back her "rack attack" move, which she hadn't used in a long time, which made Chelsea Green unhappy.

Green is one of the top heels in the SmackDown women's division. She was the inaugural Women's United States Champion, a title she won at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024. After losing the title to Zelina Vega a few months ago, The Hot Mess entered the Battle Royal at Evolution to get a world title shot at Clash in Paris.

The Battle Royal featured many stars, including Nikki Bella, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, Stephanie Vaquer, and Chelsea Green, among others. During the match, Nikki Bella hit Chelsea Green with The Rack Attack, a move she hadn't used in over seven years. After the show, Chelsea expressed her unhappiness by replying to a fan-made post on X (fka Twitter) regarding the move's return.

"DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR BY NICOLE," Chelsea wrote.

Chelsea always delivers with her hilarious reactions, whether it's on WWE programming or on social media. It'll be interesting to see what's next for her ahead of SummerSlam.

Chelsea Green complains about the WWE management

A lot of stars have made complaints regarding WWE's management in recent times. The stars include the former World Tag Team Champions, The New Day, and the former United States Champion Chelsea Green.

After they lost the World Tag Team Championship on RAW a few weeks ago, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were mourning the loss of their title. Chelsea took to X (fka Twitter) to send the duo her condolences, as she had also mourned the loss of her Women's United States Championship a few weeks ago. She also complained about the WWE management in her tweet.

"I’m so sorry for your loss. As a fellow widow - when one mourns, we all mourn. (Prob not @WWE management though cause they suck!!) Please accept my sincerest condolences. ♥️ PS. If you need a candle guy, I have one. PPS. You guys slayed the lewks." She wrote.

It's always hilarious to see Chelsea's social media posts. Fans are curious to see what the future holds for her.

