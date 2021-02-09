"Disgusting" - John Cena Sr. on Goldberg squashing top WWE Superstar

John Cena Sr. has criticized WWE’s booking of the Survivor Series 2016 main event between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

The pay-per-view ended with the returning Goldberg defeating Lesnar in an 86-second match. Although Goldberg was known earlier in his career for defeating opponents in quick fashion, the manner of his victory over the dominant Lesnar was unexpected.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father praised Lesnar for going ahead with the “disgusting” match against Goldberg.

“Disgusting. Disgusting. I have to give Brock Lesnar credit for doing the job for Bill Goldberg. That’s the sign of a true professional, ultimate professional. I would, if it was me against Goldberg, I would gladly do the job for Goldberg. But please, please, not even the same caliber [Brock Lesnar and Goldberg], don’t even go there.”

Lesnar went on to defeat Goldberg in a rematch at WrestleMania 33 to win the Universal Championship.

John Cena Sr. on Goldberg’s managerial credentials

Goldberg’s current WWE contract allows him to compete in two matches per year. John Cena Sr. believes the veteran should help build younger talent in WWE by becoming a manager for a new tag team partner.

“I just think maybe it’s time you turn Goldberg heel. Maybe you make him a manager. He’s got a lot of potential there. Why you take this man and throw him out? What says he’s got three appearances [matches] left that he can’t come in, manage some young guy, now you make it a tag match. He’s in one corner, the other guy’s in the other.”

Goldberg has already faced one WWE Superstar – Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble – so far in 2021. It is currently unclear if he will compete at WrestleMania 37.

