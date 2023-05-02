Disheartening update shared on the future of 2-time WWE Hall of Famer's son

WWE legend Kevin Nash has shared an update on Scott Hall's son, Cody Hall, on the latest edition of his Kliq THIS podcast.

Cody Hall hasn't wrestled in about three years at this point. Judging by Kevin Nash's recent comments, it looks like the upstart's pro-wrestling career is seemingly over.

On the latest edition of Kliq THIS, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash mentioned that Cody broke his neck in Japan a few years back and has soured on wrestling.

"Cody's just living life right now. Just trying to piece everything together. He misses the wrestling business, I know that. He had a pretty bad injury over in Japan, he broke his neck. I think he's soured to it. [when asked if he aspires to wrestle again]" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Nash also opened up about Cody possibly going to WWE. He pointed out that the upstart isn't getting any younger and would have to "jump on it" before it's too late.

For those unaware, Cody Hall suffered an injury in Japan in 2016. He was involved in a high-flying spot that saw The Young Bucks diving on several wrestlers off a balcony. Cody was knocked out during the move and was sidelined from active competition for a while.

Cody Hall has previously spoken up about a potential WWE gig

Shortly after Scott Hall's tragic passing last year, Cody Hall appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s INSIGHT podcast. When Vliet asked him if WWE ever reached out to him for a tryout, here's what he had to say:

“No, I have never had a tryout or a contact, actually. I mean, nobody has ever talked to me, so I am not sure what to think about it. My father’s advice was to always go to Japan and to learn how to work, and I always assumed that I would go to Japan, be really good, and then someday someone would call me and they would want me and say, ‘Hey, we have something for you.’ But that day never came.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Cody Hall is best known for his stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He has also wrestled for Pro Wrestling Noah, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and MLW.

Do you think fans will ever see Cody Hall in World Wrestling Entertainment? Sound off in the comments section below.

