Disturbing statistic shows how little women's action took place on WWE RAW

WWE currently has some of the best women on the planet as a part of their roster on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. Apart from this, the new generation of talent is also thriving on the developmental brand. However, a disturbing statistic shows that women were given less than three minutes of in-ring action in the latest episode of RAW.

Over the past few months, the women's division on Monday Night RAW has been quite lackluster. The Women's World Champion has made a handful of title defenses, and multiple champions have gotten injured, which led to plans either getting changed or scrapped from the shows.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley faced Candice LeRae, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The total in-ring time was barely around 2 minutes and 45 seconds:

"Rhea vs Candice 1.06. Women’s Tag match 1.36. Overall women’s action on RAW under 3 minutes. That less then 2% of the entire show."

Expand Tweet

WWE was unable to book women's wrestling for more than three minutes on their flagship show. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus had another promo segment, but neither woman competed inside the squared circle.

WWE also lacked women on their latest banner for Monday Night RAW

The fans have often criticized WWE and the lack of representation provided for the women on the roster. However, the company has tried to focus on its female talent, whether it was the Women's Revolution or new titles and gimmick matches for the females in the company.

The Red brand has suffered the most in terms of lack of representation for women. Last night's Monday Night RAW proved how little time the females in the company were given, including the Women's World Champion, The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

Recently, the company released new banners for their three brands, and WWE RAW once again lacked representation as only 2 women were featured compared to the other brands, which had stars such as Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, and Tiffany Stratton. Check it out:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the company makes any solid changes toward their women's division on Monday Night RAW.

Do you think fans want to see more women on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot