DIY gets a major stipulation match victory after 7 long years against top tag team on RAW

DIY was on fire on Monday Night RAW this week. Following a failed attempt at becoming the number one contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, they picked up a massive win, just shy of seven years in this specific stipulation.

It was announced in advance that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa would settle their scores with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. The stipulation announced was a Two-out-of-Three falls match.

The last time DIY had such a match was at NXT Takeover: Toronto in November 2016, where they defeated The Revival (now FTR in AEW) to become NXT Tag Team Champions. That was the start of an iconic run for both men on the brand.

They took that to the main roster, and although they were first 0-1 down, the duo made an impressive comeback to get the last laugh over Imperium:

There's no official confirmation as to whether this is the end of their feud with Imperium, but one thing is sure - they are one step closer to a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

They'll have to be on standby as The Creed Brothers, who defeated them in the Tag Team Turmoil match last week, are next in line to face Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the titles.

The crowd on RAW praised all four men with "This is awesome" chants as DIY beat Imperium.