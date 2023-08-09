"Do you know how annoyed she had to be to speak on this?" - Multi-time champion's fiery shots leave WWE fans stunned

WWE Superstar Bayley has expressed her frustrations about Ronda Rousey after the latter called out the company regarding the women's division.

In an interview with the New York Post, the former UFC champion was critical of the depth in the women's tag team division. Rousey was unhappy about how there were not enough teams to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Former Women's Champion Bayley recently responded to this in an interview with Inside the Ropes. The Role Model fired back at The Baddest Woman on the Planet, stating that if Rousey feels that way, then should she should be doing more for the women's division.

"If she wants more then Ronda should do more. I’m tired of her saying she wants more, come out here and do it. Let me see. Do I see Ronda Rousey out here doing interviews? No, I see Shayna Baszler. I don’t see Ronda Rousey. I’m here, I have a match at Money in the Bank. I’m gonna climb a freakin’ ladder, you know? Where is she?"

This comment left fans stunned, and many of them agreed with Bayley's sentiments.

Cap Morgan🥃 @_chaoticsea Do you know how annoyed she had to be to speak on this? Like...Bayley could make friends with rocks. She's that affable. twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Matthew David @_Matt1996 @WrestleOps She also doesn’t have the excuses that those NXT call ups did when Vince blatantly decided he didn’t like them.

She’s RONDA ROUSEY. She was the golden goose when they brought her in. She has zero excuses if things didn’t work out for her.

Ronda Rousey was last seen in action against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam in an MMA Rules match. Baszler emerged victorious in what was speculated to be the last match of Rousey's WWE career.

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin apologizes to Bayley

Samantha Irvin is one of the most celebrated ring announcers working today. She is well known for her unique presentation and style in WWE. Her Imperium announcements are a crowd favorite.

However, at Money in the Bank, Irvin made a hilarious mistake while announcing Damage CTRL's Bayley, mistakenly calling her a Judgment Day member. On a recent episode of the Out of Character podcast, she explained what led to this error.

"That whole week leading up to it, we did the UK tour. We had Raw, then we had the UK tour, then Money In The Bank, then again Raw right after that. I said representing Judgment Day, I counted, I said representing the Judgment Day twenty times that week. I said representing Damage CTRL zero times that week. I don’t know what happened, and I’m being honest. This really is on me, I was just so relieved that I got through the rules that when we kept rolling, I looked over and I’m like, ‘Representing the Judgment Day, Bayley"

Irvin later apologized to former WWE Women's Champion Bayley regarding this, and the latter was cool about it.

"First of all, I was like it is what it is. You gotta keep rolling, it’s fine. I knew that what the women were about to come out and do was far more important than that. So I [told myself] I was going to hit up Bayley after and apologize because I messed up her intro. She was cool, she was just making fun of me about it. Once I knew she was fine, I was okay." [H/T WrestleTalk]

