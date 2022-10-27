"Do not slide into my DMs" - Ex-WWE star Chelsea Green seemingly upset as fans make specific request

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has taken to social media to vent her frustration towards certain supposed fans of hers.

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old announced that she would be releasing a 2023 calendar containing photos of herself, with the first batch selling extremely well. However, after putting out a poll asking those who were unable to purchase one if they wanted a re-release, only a minute amount would go on to buy them.

Taking to her Instagram story, Green took aim at the 900 people who said they would purchase one after only 50 did spend their money to get it.

“900 people said yes, 50 calendars sold. So please do not slide into my DMs and ask if I’m going to re-re-release it. Because if you didn’t buy them the first time, if you didn’t buy them the second time and if you didn’t buy them the third time... f**k you.”

Green is currently one of the most sought-after talents in the wrestling business, after she was able to make a huge name for herself on the indie circuit following her WWE release last year.

WWE reportedly interested in re-signing Chelsea Green

Given how much her star power and name has sky rocketed over the past year, it is not surprising to hear that Triple H and other company officials are keen to bring her back.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, WWE has a big interest in the 31 year old star and would like to see her perform on either RAW or SmackDown.

"I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell."

In recent months, many stars like Green who were released by the previous regime have returned to WWE, including stars like Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai and Braun Strowman.

