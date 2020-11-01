Doc Gallows reveals how he felt when WWE released him

In April of this year, WWE went through company-wide cost-cuts. As a result, several WWE Superstars were released from the company, which included The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson. Doc Gallows was recently interviewed on The Guerilla Position, where he talked about their reaction after WWE released them.

Doc Gallows on how he reacted to being released from WWE

Doc Gallows talked about how he has had a lot of ups and downs in his career and the only reason that he did not leave wrestling was because he loved it so much. Gallows went on to say that he had told Karl Anderson that they would be safe because they had multi-million dollar deals with WWE. Unfortunately, soon after that, both Gallows and Anderson were released by WWE.

"This is not to tooting my own horn it's just the way I feel it has to be. If you follow my career you know that I've had a lot of ups and downs. I never got out of wrestling because I always loved wrestling."

"I always wanted to prove that I can make it in wrestling. I'm not a rear view mirror guy, so I was sitting in my sauna I got the call an I was talking to Karl Anderson on the phone minutes before an I said we have nothing to worry about we just sign multi-million dollar deals, I feel bad for our friends and then my phone rang.

Gallows revealed that he was upset after WWE released him, but he felt that the best thing to do after that was to parody the situation as it was still a part of professional wrestling. By making it a parody, Gallows revealed that the entire situation became something funnier.

"When I hung up the phone well the obvious response to this would be to be angry, bitter ,mad but what I think the perfect response to this is to understand that as serious as this can be it's still pro wrestling . Nobody lived or died over what just happened and the best way to express yourself right now it's the parody the situation.

"So let's create a pay-per-view because we know content is going to be needed and let's give somebody something to laugh at."