Doc Gallows reveals Roman Reigns' backstage impact in WWE

Doc Gallows, formerly knows as Luke Gallows, was one of the Superstars who were released by WWE when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, along with tag-team partner Karl Anderson.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson went on to make their Impact Wrestling debut at the Slammiversary PPV last month. Big LG and Machinegun Karl Anderson came out after the main event to save Eddie Edwards from a beatdown at the hands of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

'Big LG' Doc Gallows was recently a guest on Sitting Ringside with David Penzer. During the interview, Doc Gallows spoke about the change in the backstage atmosphere when he returned to WWE in 2016. Gallows attributed that change to Roman Reigns and praised Reigns for the pleasant backstage atmosphere:

When I got there (WWE) in 2016, I was pleasantly surprised because the locker room of old had changed. The old guard was gone. It wasn't everybody walking around on eggshells. I give big credit to Roman Reigns for that. It wasn't the locker room vibe necessarily in WWE, it was the vibe of some of the people who weren't in charge who still try to lead through fear and everybody is supposed to be scared of everybody and all that stuff. H/T: WINC

During the interview, Gallows also spoke about being apprehensive before his WWE return in 2016 alongside fellow Bullet Club members Karl Anderson and AJ Styles. Here's what Gallows had to say:

I will say this. I was not a fan of Gallows, Anderson, and AJ Styles joining WWE in 2016. I said that publicly. I thought we had a good thing going in Japan. H/T: WINC

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's TalknShopAMania show will take place on PPV later tonight. The show is available through FITE.

Doc Gallows on nZo being misunderstood

Advertisement

Former WWE Superstar nZo fka Enzo Amore will be making an appearance at Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson's Talk 'N Shop A Mania PPV. Gallows spoke about how Amore is misunderstood on an appearance in the WrestlingInc Daily podcast recently:

Enzo is very charismatic and very misunderstood. As much as Enzo knows as an entertainer, he probably has a lot to learn about the wrestling business. We've tried to help him along because he's had some bad follies that I think weren't necessarily his fault. I think he got thrown into wrestling and doesn't understand how a lot of things work. But I think deep down he's a good human being and I think he's got a good heart.