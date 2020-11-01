WWE let go of several Superstars earlier this year as part of COVID-19 budget cuts. One tag team that was let go was Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Gallows and Anderson, The Good Brothers, joined IMPACT Wrestling after their WWE release.

Gallows, in a recent interview with Guerrilla Position, talked about his WWE stint. The former WWE Superstar had two stints in the company, the first one coming between 2005 and 2010.

He said that the locker room in WWE, when he started out in the company, wasn't a positive one and that he saw a different locker room when he returned in 2016.

"The locker room that I was in from 2005 to 2010 was one that wasn't always a positive experience, it was a lot of the old guard and they weren't welcoming to a lot of the new guys. Being a young guy in that environment wasn't necessarily enjoyable but when I got back to WWE and I saw the way things were and the guys were working together as a team and they enjoyed being there together in the ring and outside the ring. I really tip my hat off to those guys.

He said that he told Roman Reigns about how things had changed in WWE from his first run with the company while the two were in the ring.

"I told Roman that a time or two in the ring during serious moments that I was really impressed by that and it did a lot for the business."

Luke Gallows in WWE

Luke Gallows first joined WWE in 2005, competing in the Tough Enough competition. Although he didn't win the competition, he was signed by WWE and was moved to DSW. He debuted a year later in 2006 as imposter Kane, before returning as the Festus character. He was then a part of the Straight Edge Society alongside CM Punk.

After his release in 2010, Gallows wrestled in various promotions, including TNA/IMPACT, before returning with Karl Anderson and AJ Styles in 2016. He and Anderson had two runs as RAW Tag Team champions before they were released earlier this year.