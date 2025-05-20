Doctor carries out WWE RAW star after horrifying leg injury - she was screaming in pain while Rhea Ripley looked scared

Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane were in action on WWE RAW tonight, as was another top star. Unfortunately, the star injured her leg and screamed in pain during the bout. She had to be carried out of the ring by the doctor.
Tonight, Zoey Stark faced Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, unfortunately for the star, it was not to be. She landed badly after a dive on her leg and immediately injured it. She tried to hit the Missile Dropkick, but the bad angle on the landing meant that she blew her leg out badly.
The star was left screaming in pain as the match was paused. The doctor ran into the ring to check on her as she continued crying, leaving Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane looking very scared and worried. The doctor ended up helping her out of the ring, and then, when she could not walk, he carried her to the back, lifting her entirely off the ground.
The star was in a lot of pain and seemed to have injured her previously surgically repaired knee. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further updates.