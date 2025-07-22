Doctors called to check on Dominik Mysterio during Judgment Day match

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 22, 2025 01:56 GMT
Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion (source: WWE's X account)

Dominik Mysterio got hurt during Judgment Day's match. Doctors were even called to check on him.

Ad

Mysterio shocked the world when he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Since then, he has defended the title against Penta at WWE Backlash 2025 and against Octagon Jr. at Money in the Bank 2025. However, in recent weeks, AJ Styles has made it clear that he wants a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Except Dom has been avoiding him by complaining that he wasn't medically cleared. He even had a doctor's note backing up his claims. However, tonight, Adam Pearce asked him to visit the doctor for a checkup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dominik avoided it again by going out to ringside for Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez's title defense against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. During the match, Raquel accidentally hit Mysterio, and the doctors came to check if he was hurt. AJ Styles showed up dressed as a WWE doctor. Dirty Dom saw him and bolted out of there. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch attacked Lyra Valkyria. This allowed Raquel Rodriguez to hit the Tejana bomb on Bayley for the win.

Ad

It will be interesting to see when Dominik Mysterio will give AJ Styles his title match.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications