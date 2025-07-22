Doctors called to check on Dominik Mysterio during Judgment Day match

Dominik Mysterio got hurt during Judgment Day's match. Doctors were even called to check on him.Mysterio shocked the world when he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Since then, he has defended the title against Penta at WWE Backlash 2025 and against Octagon Jr. at Money in the Bank 2025. However, in recent weeks, AJ Styles has made it clear that he wants a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Except Dom has been avoiding him by complaining that he wasn't medically cleared. He even had a doctor's note backing up his claims. However, tonight, Adam Pearce asked him to visit the doctor for a checkup.Dominik avoided it again by going out to ringside for Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez's title defense against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. During the match, Raquel accidentally hit Mysterio, and the doctors came to check if he was hurt. AJ Styles showed up dressed as a WWE doctor. Dirty Dom saw him and bolted out of there. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch attacked Lyra Valkyria. This allowed Raquel Rodriguez to hit the Tejana bomb on Bayley for the win.It will be interesting to see when Dominik Mysterio will give AJ Styles his title match.