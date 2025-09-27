Doctors Rush In After Shocking Botch During Tiffany Stratton's Championship Match Leaves Another Star Busted Open; Nia Jax Involved

There were, unfortunately, several botches tonight on WWE SmackDown in the main event, where Tiffany Stratton defended her women's championship. Even if this was not the most obvious one, it left a star completely bleeding. Nia Jax was involved as well.On WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton defended her Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. The match was a long time coming and had a lot on the line. However, during the bout, there were several botches. One saw Tiffany Stratton caught on the ropes and fall badly. Another saw the ending of the match, where Nia Jax was confused and, for some reason, did not kick out of a pin where she was supposed to.However, one of the botches that went almost unnoticed saw Nia Jax throw Jade Cargill into the steps. However, something went wrong there as she hit her head against the steps and it resulted in a bad cut. It appeared to come from Cargill failing to get her arms up in time as she connected with the step.When she got up, the referee and fans were shocked to see her bleeding completely freely. Doctors were forced to rush in to stem the flow of the blood as well, with the cameras panning away from her soon after that.Tiffany Stratton Retains Her Women's Championship For NowStratton is currently on her way to holding the Women's Championship for a year. Although she still has some way to go, the star has held the title for quite some time and shown what she can do in the ring.Now, she is heading into Crown Jewel to face Stephanie Vaquer in a Women's Champions' match, where both women will be representing their brand and trying to win the Crown Jewel Championship and the ring that accompanies it.It remains to be seen what's next for the star following this feud.