  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Randy Orton
  • Doctors have told Randy Orton to hang up his boots and that his in-ring career is over after injury; asked to never wrestle again

Doctors have told Randy Orton to hang up his boots and that his in-ring career is over after injury; asked to never wrestle again

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 08, 2025 01:48 GMT
The star was left hurt (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was left hurt (Credit: WWE.com)

Doctors have now told Randy Orton to retire from the ring after his injury, and to never wrestle again. The star has made a heartbreaking confession.

Ad

Randy Orton opened tonight's episode of SmackDown and revealed that doctors had told him to retire. The star shared the heartbreaking news and his reaction to it, coming after Kevin Owens had put him out of action with a Package Piledriver.

Randy Orton says that he was told by his doctors not to wrestle.

"Hang up the boots. You're done. Your in-ring career is over."

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

He then busted his own behind to get back in the ring because he refused to retire like that. He said that he was not going to be quiet and stand by while Kevin Owens, the star who hit him with the Package Piledriver, got away with it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Viper returned at Elimination Chamber, where he not only saved Sami Zayn from sharing a similar fate with the Package Piledriver on the concrete but also hit Owens with an RKO, taking him out. The two stars are now potentially set for a huge match heading into WrestleMania 41, but Owens has not answered.

Given Orton's real-life injury issues, this promo hit hard as well, with fans worried about his health. He has previously missed more than a year thanks to issues with his back and spine.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी