Doctors have told Randy Orton to hang up his boots and that his in-ring career is over after injury; asked to never wrestle again

Doctors have now told Randy Orton to retire from the ring after his injury, and to never wrestle again. The star has made a heartbreaking confession.

Randy Orton opened tonight's episode of SmackDown and revealed that doctors had told him to retire. The star shared the heartbreaking news and his reaction to it, coming after Kevin Owens had put him out of action with a Package Piledriver.

Randy Orton says that he was told by his doctors not to wrestle.

"Hang up the boots. You're done. Your in-ring career is over."

He then busted his own behind to get back in the ring because he refused to retire like that. He said that he was not going to be quiet and stand by while Kevin Owens, the star who hit him with the Package Piledriver, got away with it.

The Viper returned at Elimination Chamber, where he not only saved Sami Zayn from sharing a similar fate with the Package Piledriver on the concrete but also hit Owens with an RKO, taking him out. The two stars are now potentially set for a huge match heading into WrestleMania 41, but Owens has not answered.

Given Orton's real-life injury issues, this promo hit hard as well, with fans worried about his health. He has previously missed more than a year thanks to issues with his back and spine.

