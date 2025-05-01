Doctors told WWE star to never wrestle again due to traumatic injury

Injuries are commonplace in a WWE ring. Although professional wrestling has evolved over the years, like with any sport, injuries are something that athletes and superstars cannot be immune to.

Recently, a WWE star opened up about a traumatic injury and how doctors told him to never set foot inside the squared circle again. The star in question is one-half of The War Raiders, Erik, who came back from a serious neck injury just a few months ago.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Erik was asked how it felt returning to a WWE ring and getting an opportunity to perform at WrestleMania 41. He shared the circumstances surrounding his injury, including the fact that he was told he shouldn't be alive.

Given the warnings, it is a miracle that he was able to return to the ring. With that in mind, he admitted that it was "wild" that despite suffering their fair share of injuries, he and Ivar were able to wrestle on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Who could have ever drawn that play up? Especially because he and I both at different points in our career, in our lives, had some type of traumatic injury, accident, where we were told you should never wrestle again. I was told I shouldn’t have been alive, I should have died. So it’s a wild, wild ride that you can’t script that," revealed Erik. [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

It's great that both superstars were able to get back on their feet. Unfortunately, though, WrestleMania 41 didn't go as planned for them, as they lost the World Tag Team Title to The New Day.

Nevertheless, it's safe to assume that they will do everything in their power to win the gold back.

The War Raiders became number one contenders for the World Tag Team Title on WWE RAW

Losing the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 was devastating for The War Raiders. However, they're already looking to win the title back and took their first step on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The duo of Erik and Ivar went head-to-head with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The War Raiders had originally beaten these two superstars for the gold, but this week they locked horns for the right to become number one contenders.

It was a grueling match that almost ended in The Judgment Day's favor. However, a timely interference from Penta allowed Erik and Ivar to take advantage and pick up the win.

As of this writing, there is no telling when they will challenge The New Day. One thing is for sure, though: it is bound to be an entertaining match.

