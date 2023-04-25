Documentary on 54-year-old WWE Hall of Famer is set to release on Peacock in the summer

A documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is set to be released on Peacock in the summer.

Kurt Angle is one of the most prolific in-ring performers in WWE history. He was exemplary in the ring, and his promo skills were also impeccable. The Hall of Famer has amassed a long list of accolades during his illustrious career, including winning the world title five times and becoming a WWE Tag Team Champion.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the Olympic gold medalist confirmed that a new documentary on him will be released on Peacock in the summer.

"All I know is it’s gonna be in the summer and that’s all I know [documentary that WWE acquired from Angle]. I don’t know anything else. That’s what Alex Perry, the producer and director of it told me and hopefully, it’ll be on by June." [H/T Post Wrestling]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle wants to be a "real father" after recuperating from ongoing health issues

Kurt Angle recently underwent major back surgery and is currently healing. However, he has revealed his future plans to go under the knife again. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the legend revealed that he plans to get neck fusion surgery in 2024.

Angle also expressed his desire to be a "real father" after his back heals and he gets done with the surgeries required.

"Hopefully, that'll help my body, and eventually, I'll be able to play with my kids. My knees -- I've been able to come out of that pretty good. So once my back heals, I'll start being able to play with my kids, throw them around the pool, carry them on my back, doing that kind of stuff. I want to be like a real father to my kids," Angle said. [H/T Fightful]

The documentary on Kurt Angle's life will be interesting to wrestling fans who would love to learn about his journey in the industry. Fans would also hope that the Hall of Famer can return to his best shape in the coming years.

