"Does Vince know?" - WWE Hall of Famer could not believe induction offer; wanted to know what Vince McMahon was thinking

Not even in the wildest dreams, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa believed she would receive a Hall of Fame induction offer and wondered if Vince McMahon had any idea about the same. However, for Alundra Blayze, aka Madusa, getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame was unbelievable because of the infamous WCW Nitro segment in the 90s.

WCW and WWE went head-to-head in the 90s, and Madusa jumping ship from WWE to WCW was a massive part of their rivalry.

Well, the Hall of Famer didn't stop there! As she exited Vince McMahon's promotion, Madusa dumped her WWF Women's Championship in the dustbin on-air on WCW Nitro 1995.

Bruce Prichard, in one of his Something to Wrestle episodes, mentioned the heated backstage reaction of Vince McMahon after Madusa threw the title in the bin.

During a recent episode of TheA2theK Wrestling Show, former 3-times WWF Women's Champion recollected a call from WWE about her Hall of Fame induction. Since the former WWE CEO was infuriated at Madusa, it was far-fetched to see herself in the Hall of Fame. Here's what Alundra Blayze recalled:

"Mark Carrano (former Senior Director of Talent Relations) finally got a hold of me, and I'm like, 'Are you serious?' He goes, 'Yeah, we think this is awesome, we really think this wonderful, would you be interested in being inducted into the Hall of Fame and my first words were, 'Does Vince know?' (laughs)" [27:06 - 27:23]

Madusa elaborates on her emotion toward wrestling after Vince McMahon fired her

Bruce Prichard stated that the WCW legend throwing the belt in the trash was an enormous blow to Vince McMahon's WWE and also stated that it was one of the top five moments of Monday Night Wars.

However, Madusa was blacklisted by the then-World Wrestling Federation after her first stint with WWE and only returned in 2015.

"I never watch wrestling for twenty years after that. When they dropped my a** like that, and then I went into WCW, and once I retired, I never turned on wrestling again. Never thought about it twice. I was good to wrestling; wrestling wasn't good to me." [27:40 - 27:56]

Madusa was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and has been featured on television for various special appearances.

