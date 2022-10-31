WWE star Alexa Bliss made a startling revelation about wearing themed gear to the ring. She responded to an old picture tweeted by a fan featuring her, where she was dressed as Freddy Krueger.

Bliss has been a prominent feature of WWE and is one of the most accomplished female superstars of this generation. She was the first woman to hold the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. She is a five-time Women's Champion, two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and a Money in The Bank winner. Of late, she has been performing on the red brand and is often seen helping out Bianca Belair in her fight against Damage CTRL.

A fan on social media pointed out that Bliss was a trendsetter when it came to themed gear. He illustrated this fact with a GIF of The Goddess from her days in NXT where she came out to the ring dressed as Freddy Krueger from the 1984 cult classic The Nightmare on Elm Street.

The former five-time Women's Champion responded by saying that themed gears were a rage back in the day. However, she reasoned that everyone was doing that now in WWE and it wasn't fun or exclusive anymore.

Here's what Alexa's tweet read:

"Used to love having themed gear! Now so many themed gears out there. Doesn’t feel as fun anymore."

You can check out her tweet below:

Alexa Bliss was an accomplice for Bray Wyatt

During Bray Wyatt's last run with WWE, he joined forces with Alexa Bliss to form a deadly combination.

The duo's alliance proved to be problematic for Randy Orton, who was feuding with Wyatt at the time. Bliss kept terrorizing Orton even after The Apex Predator burned down the Fiend. However, the alliance came to an abrupt end at WrestleMania 37 when Bliss betrayed The Fiend, resulting in a win for the Viper.

Soon after, Wyatt was released from the company and Bliss underwent several sessions of therapy to get back into the ring. Now with Bray back in WWE, it will be interesting to see if Alexa joins hands with him once again.

