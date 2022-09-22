"Dom Dom gets what he wants" Rhea Ripley reacts to being called "Mami" on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's relationship on Monday Night RAW has been a hot topic of conversation for the WWE Universe in recent weeks.

This week on RAW, their relationship turned a new corner when Dominik referred to Rhea as "Mami."

Ripley joined The Bump this week alongside Damian Priest and Finn Balor, where she addressed her relationship with the younger Mysterio and how she felt about being called "Mami":

“I love every single aspect of that. I called myself Papi before just to sort of get under his skin and get through to him, and also to make fun of Rey. Where Dom, Dom Dom gets what he wants,” Rhea said. “If he wants Mami, it’s Mami. If he wants Papi, it’s Papi.” [31:18 - 31:44]

Rhea Ripley could be returning to active competition in WWE soon after three months on the sidelines

Rhea Ripley teased a return to the ring this week on The Bump when she opened up about her new entrance theme and noted that she needed to start wrestling again.

The former Women's Champion also got physical with Matt Riddle this past week on the red brand, and as part of the main event Ripley delivered a back suplex to Riddle, which now has fans buzzing about her in-ring return.

It has been more than three weeks since Ripley last wrestled, after suffering from dental injuries caused when she kneed herself in the face during a match on RAW. Ripley later revealed that she had also been struggling with brain injuries which have since kept her from competing in the ring.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will get her dream match against Beth Phoenix in the coming months? Sound off in the comments section below.

