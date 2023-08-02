"Dom's cojones are bigger than yours" - Rhea Ripley accepts another challenge on Dominik Mysterio's behalf

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Dominik Mysterio's next challenger for the North American Championship was revealed, and Rhea Ripley accepted the challenge.

Dirty Dom defended his title in a triple-threat match against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee at The Great American Bash. The Eradicator interfered in the bout by hitting The Kardiak Kid with a Riptide through the announce table and smashing him in the face with her Women's World Championship.

Mustafa Ali was about to pin Wes Lee to win the match, but Ripley pulled him out of the ring. This allowed Dominik Mysterio to hit his frog splash finishing move and emerge victorious. As a result, he retained the title.

On NXT this week, the two Judgment Day members were involved in an in-ring segment where they boasted about Dom Dom's win. He even referred to himself as the greatest luchador of all time. They were then interrupted by Dragon Lee, who they insulted backstage at The Great American Bash.

Lee said Rey Mysterio is the greatest luchador, not Dominik. After Dragon brought up Dirty Dom's "cajones," Rhea stated:

"Dom's cojones are bigger than yours."

Dragon Lee told Dominik Mysterio to prove it by putting his North American Championship on the line against him next week.

WWE @WWE



@dragonlee95 will face @DomMysterio35 for the North American Title NEXT WEEK, and he'll have @reymysterio in his corner!!!



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ueM6PRyJDh @dragonlee95 will face @DomMysterio35 for the North American Title NEXT WEEK, and he'll have @reymysterio in his corner!!!

Rhea Ripley accepted on Dom's behalf and said she'd be by his side next week. Rey Mysterio appeared on the screen and said he'd also be there.

Do you think Dragon Lee will win the title? Sound off in the comments below!

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.