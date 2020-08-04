Dominik Dijakovic deletes entire Twitter history amidst rumors about his WWE future

The rumors about WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic moving to the main roster have been doing rounds in the media for quite some time. It was earlier reported that those plans were delayed, but things could now be speeding up for Dijakovic.

Recently, the WWE Superstar took to his Twitter and deleted his entire social media history. He has changed his account name and has removed everything, including his picture and the header. His profile picture simply has the words 'From the Ashes' which makes more sense when combined with his Instagram profile p that reads, 'We will Rise'. It appears that Dijakovic wiping his social media clean could be indicating towards his main-roster call up happening soon.

Following the brutal beatdown he received at the hands of Karrion Kross, it was expected that Dijakovic would be written off WWE's Black and Gold brand. Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but it could be a new beginning for the Superstar in WWE.

Dominik Dijakovic’s Twitter and Instagram profile photos.



Instagram = We Will Rise



Twitter = From The Ashes pic.twitter.com/5nmUpkN2TE — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 3, 2020

Dominik Dijakovic and his current run in WWE

WWE Superstar Dominik Dijakovic had a promising start to this year. He was involved in good matches against Keith Lee. While they had a memorable feud, both Dijakovic and Lee delivered great matches together even after they became allies in the final months of last year.

Dominik Dijakovic has completely blacked out his Twitter profile and deleted all of his tweets. pic.twitter.com/1ELMyby4j7 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 3, 2020

Following that, Dijakovic's run on NXT started to lose its momentum. He still looked great on the Black and Gold brand, but he didn't have enough moments to justify his talent.

Most recently, he challenged Keith Lee for the latter's NXT Championship and North American Championship in a 'Winner Takes All' match. Lee ended up retaining his god, but both Superstars shook hands at the ends as a sign of respect. This small act once again got Dijakovic over with a lot of fans in the WWE Universe.

This year, we saw the likes of Matt Riddle and Bianca Belair move to the WWE main roster from NXT. While Riddle found himself involved in consecutive good feuds, Belair had to spend a couple of months off TV. But based on Matt Riddle's recent run-in WWE, the fans hope that Dominik Dijakovic will also be booked in a just manner, if an when he makes his main roster debut. According to his recent social media activity, it appears that day isn't far.