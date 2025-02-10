Dominik Mysterio accused of breaking up WWE tag team

Dominik Mysterio has been accused of breaking up a WWE tag team. The star was heading into the first RAW after the Royal Rumble when he faced the accusation.

Finn Balor returned to WWE after an absence of a few weeks on this week's RAW. The star suffered some injuries during his match against Damian Priest after the two faced each other in a Street Fight. Balor lost but his feud with Priest finally ended before the former Judgment Day member moved to SmackDown. He returned at the Royal Rumble and is finally back on RAW.

While Balor was gone, Dominik Mysterio replaced Balor as JD McDonagh's tag team partner and faced the War Raiders in a title match. Unfortunately, McDonagh ended up suffering an injury during the match, with several ribs broken as well as a punctured lung, and will now be out of action for a few months.

On returning to RAW, Balor was unhappy with Mysterio and accused him of having not only stolen his tag team partner but also got him injured. He accused the star of having broken up his team.

Mysterio tried to make up for it by saying that he had spoken with Adam Pearce and gotten Balor a qualifying match for Elimination Chamber. Balor appreciated the match, but at the same time was still upset about being replaced by Mysterio.

Finn Balor will have a chance to get into the Elimination Chamber because of Dominik Mysterio

Finn Balor will be able to get inside the Elimination Chamber if he can beat Seth Rollins. The two stars are set to face each other in a qualifying match for the Chamber on an upcoming episode of RAW.

Should he beat Rollins, who is a familiar foe for Balor, then the star will be in contention for a world title match at WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen if this happens.

