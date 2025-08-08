Dominik Mysterio addresses Gunther's historic 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign; teases making WWE history himself

Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He survived a Fatal-4 Way Match and dethroned Bron Breakker to claim the first major singles title of his WWE career.

Ad

Dirty Dom has been the champion for nearly four months, or 108 days. The Judgment Day member spoke with Billboard recently about his time as champion and whether he could surpass Gunther's impressive record. The latter held the record for nearly two years, or 666 days.

Mysterio displayed confidence and stated that he could surpass The Ring General's record and become the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

"Honestly, I’m a day-by-day kind of guy. I am a very chill, California kid from San Diego, if you catch my vibe. I’m a day-by-day, figuring it out [type of wrestler]. I know this is a working man’s title, but if I don’t think anyone is good enough to challenge me, I might hold off for a year. I might not even challenge [anyone] for a year. Who knows? If you’re not worthy of it, why should I let you challenge for my title? I just beat AJ Styles — who’s beaten everybody — so I’ve technically beaten everybody. Forget Steiner Math, this is Dirty Dom Math," Dominik Mysterio said. [H/T: Billboard]

Ad

Trending

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

At SummerSlam, Dirty Dom retained his title after defeating AJ Styles. But his feud with The Phenomenal One is far from over, and the latter is expected to get another title shot soon.

Dominik Mysterio calls himself the 'greatest Mysterio of all time' after his win over AJ Styles

Dirty Dom spoke with TMZ and reacted to his victory over The Phenomenal One at SummerSlam, where he retained his Intercontinental Championship. The heel star called himself the 'greatest Mysterio of all time' and said:

Ad

"I mean, I’m the greatest Mysterio of all time, so you guys should already know. There’s only one way, and that’s the Dirty Dom way. He had to prepare for me. It’s my twenty-year anniversary, so AJ had to be ready for what was coming to him and that was Dirty Dom," Mysterio said. [H/T Yahoo Sports]

It'll be interesting to see what's next in the Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE