Dominik Mysterio addresses Logan Paul relationship: "This kid is not happy"

Logan Paul had a great showing at the Royal Rumble last week. He entered at number 30 and lasted till the final three. In a recent interview, Dominik Mysterio recently addressed his relationship with The Maverick.

Logan made his WWE debut in 2021 as a guest of Sami Zayn and since then has made many memories and moments in the squared circle. He recently shocked the world when he eliminated one of the fan favourites CM Punk from the Royal Rumble match.

Dominik recently appeared on an episode of Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm where he opened up about his relationship with Paul. When asked about why The Maverick loves him, The greatest Mysterio of all time had this to say:

"I don't know why Logan loves me so much. I think it's because he saw potential in me when we had our first Mania together. I tagged with my deadbeat and he was with Miz and he saw something and was like, 'this kid is not happy' and I wasn't. So I think he saw that." [From 00:14 to 00:29]

Check out the full episode below:

Dominik and Logan Paul's WrestleMania encounter

Both Dominik and Logan Paul have had great wrestling careers till now. Both of them have competed at WrestleMania and Logan even has two victories at the Grandest Stage of Them All. His first victory came at the expense of Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania.

While the two superstars may be on good terms now, Dirty Dom and Logan were on the opposing sides leading up to WrestleMania 38. Logan Paul teamed up with The Miz in his debut match against Dominik and his father. Logan's team ended up defeating The Mysterios at The Show of Shows before Miz turned on him.

The Maverick will be locking horns against the WWE Hall of Famer in a qualifying match for the Men's Elimination Chamber next week on RAW. Fans are intrigued to see the part Logan plays on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

