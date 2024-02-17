Dominik Mysterio adds another member to The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio has probably just added another member to The Judgment Day.

For the past couple of months, R-Truth has somehow been living in the belief that he was a part of Judgment Day. He has shown up at the group's clubhouse, interrupted them during segments, and even sold their merchandise.

These gave way to some really funny and entertaining segments for the fans. However, Judgment Day have clearly stated multiple times that Truth was not a part of their group, but apparently, he didn't seem to get the message until last week when Damian Priest threatened him directly.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio was set to face Kevin Owens in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Midway through the match, R-Truth showed up and seemed to confused Owens for The Miz.

Dominik Mysterio saw this as an opportunity to get a win over Owens and asked Truth to get a chair. He then told R-Truth that he was a part of Judgment Day and tried to convince him to get a chair. However, R-Truth grabbed a chair and took a seat ringside. This distraction allowed Owens to pick up the win.

It looks like Truth's rivalry with The Judgment Day is only going to intensify in the next couple of weeks.

