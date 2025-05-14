Dominik Mysterio admits he could get in trouble with WWE after revealing specific detail

Dominik Mysterio recently admitted he might get in trouble for revealing a specific detail about WWE during matches. Mysterio has been doing a lot of PR work for the company over the past few months, especially now as the Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

"Dirty" Dom has been one of the most despised heels in WWE over the past three years as part of The Judgment Day. However, he was showered with cheers at WrestleMania 41 after he won the Intercontinental Championship. He has been cheered since then, though there are boos here and there.

Speaking on the Raw Talk podcast with Bradley Martyn, Dominik Mysterio possibly shared too much information about how WWE Superstars communicate during a match. Mysterio explained how the referee helped at times in passing on a message from one competitor to another.

Ad

Trending

"There's just different ways we can communicate in there. Or even, like, I don't know if this is too much, but through the ref. He'll say something to the ref, the ref will come say it back to me, and we'll communicate. There are a lot of different ways that we communicate and talk to," Mysterio said. [12:01-12:18]

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio gets in trouble for sharing one of the secrets of the business. However, WWE has embraced the demand for more behind-the-scenes stuff, so more and more backstage stuff will likely get revealed in the future.

Dominik Mysterio shares another secret about WWE rehearsals

In the same interview with Bradley Martyn, Dominik Mysterio was asked if WWE Superstars practice for their matches. The Latino Cheat revealed that talents don't practice their matches during rehearsals, which usually involve talking about spots and camera angles for television.

Ad

"We don't really practice. We rehearse the angles of where the cameras are going to be for what we're going to do, if that makes sense. So, like, we don't really practice our moves. We'll like talk about it, but we don't necessarily run the whole thing through. If there's a big moment that we want to capture, we'll tell the cameras, ‘We want this angle,’ or ‘We want that angle.’ But we won't necessarily go through the whole thing. We'll just talk about it, and then we go out there and do it," Mysterio said. [10:50-11:25 in the video above]

Ad

One of the WWE shows coming to Netflix later this year is WWE: Unreal, which will reveal what happens backstage and behind the scenes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More