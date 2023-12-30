Dominik Mysterio in agonizing pain after female WWE star viciously attacks him

Dominik Mysterio was in intense pain after being attacked by a female WWE Superstar at tonight's live event.

At the live event in Toronto, Dominik accompanied Rhea Ripley for her Triple Threat Match against Ivy Nile and Shayna Baszler. The match was contested for Ripley's Women's World Championship.

At one point, Shayna Baszler caught Dominik Mysterio and locked a chokehold on him. Ripley eventually managed to retain her title and celebrated with Dominik immediately after. Dominik could be seen holding his neck and was clearly in agonizing pain.

Check out the picture below:

Expand Tweet

Dominik's WWE Holiday Tour is not going as he had planned. Dirty Dom lost to CM Punk in the latter's first WWE match in nine years at the December 26 live event at the Madison Square Garden. A day later, he lost a Last Man Standing Match to Cody Rhodes.

Things only got worse as Dominik and Finn Balor lost a tag team match to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at the December 28 live event. To add insult to injury, Shayna Baszler embarrassed Dominik in front of thousands of fans tonight. Dominik would love to put an end to his bad patch and pick up a win as soon as possible.

Drop your reactions to Dominik Mysterio getting mercilessly attacked by Shayna Baszler in the comments section below!