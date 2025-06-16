Dominik Mysterio almost had Intercontinental Championship confiscated outside WWE

Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. However, he nearly had his title confiscated recently.

Mysterio has been one of the biggest heels in the entire wrestling industry ever since he betrayed Rey Mysterio a couple of years ago. He had been searching for his first singles title win on the main roster for quite some time and finally captured the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41.

Now, the WWE star attended the PSG vs. Atletico Madrid game, which took place at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California, tonight. WWE posted a message from Dominik, stating that he brought his IC Title to the game, but security almost confiscated it, so he left it in his "Louis Vuitton bag."

"Dirty Dominik Mysterio here. The greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time. I would have my IC belt, but security tried to take it away from me. So, I said, 'You're not touching this.' I had to go put it back in my Louis Vuitton bag, you know what I'm saying. But anyway, we're here at the PSG vs. Atletico Madrid at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California. I got this new PSG belt. Let's go check out the suite because if you're Dom, you can't just sit with civilians, you know what I'm saying. I'm the champion."

Check out the clip below:

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan could be involved in a huge SummerSlam match

Tensions within The Judgment Day have been escalating since Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to the group. Perez's closeness to Dominik Mysterio has created a rift between him and Liv Morgan. It is clear that Liv and Raquel Rodriguez are unhappy with Roxanne's presence, which has led to more tensions, hinting at a possible feud down the line.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's WrestleVotes Q&A, WrestleVotes said that Dom and Liv could face Balor and Roxanne at SummerSlam.

"I can see that tag match for sure happening at SummerSlam. Don't know how Night of Champions is involved there, but yeah, SummerSlam for sure," WrestleVotes said. [From 32:19 onwards]

It will be interesting to see who will win this match if it happens at SummerSlam.

