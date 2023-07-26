Dominik Mysterio appears to question major Rhea Ripley decision; Judgment Day implosion may have been teased at WWE show

Dominik Mysterio seemingly questioned Rhea Ripley's major decision tonight at a WWE show while also teasing a Judgment Day implosion.

Last week on NXT, Dominik shocked the world when he won the NXT North American Championship. Tonight, Rhea Ripley and Dirty Dom kicked off the show.

They wasted no time in addressing Judgment Day's recent dominance in WWE. However, they were quickly interrupted by Wes Lee, who demanded a rematch for the North American Championship.

Mustafa Ali also came out and accused Dominik Mysterio of stealing his opportunity. He also blamed Lee for defending his title against Dominik. Dom relayed Rhea's decision that he will defend his North American Championship against both of them in a triple-threat match at the Great American Bash.

While he sounded confident in the ring, that bravado faded after they went backstage. Dominik was shown asking Rhea Ripley if it was a good decision to have him defend his title in a triple-threat match. Mami replied that she is always right before she walked away as a smiling Dominik looked on.

"Mami, are you sure it was a good idea to throw out a triple-threat at the Bash?" asked Dominik. Rhea Ripley replied,"Yeah Dom. I mean, who's always right?" Dominik replied, "Mami's always right."

This could be WWE possibly hinting at a future Judgment Day implosion since Rhea makes all the decisions on Dominik's behalf. This is also the second time that a Judgment Day implosion has been teased. The first time was when Finn Balor and Damian Priest seemed to have issues with each other over the World Heavyweight Championship, but they have managed to put it behind them for now.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will win at the Great American Bash? Sound off in the comments section.

