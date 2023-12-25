Dominik Mysterio arrested, Rhea Ripley slapped - One year anniversary of epic home invasion sees Judgment Day member labeled "Superstar of the year"

One year ago, the internet was set abuzz when WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was arrested moments after his mother slapped his partner, Rhea Ripley.

WWE has hit gold with the romance angle between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, making an incredible run for Mami and Dom-Dom since the two joined forces. The couple was subjected to a humiliating night last year on Christmas Eve when they tried to invade Dominik's grandparents' home.

Their arrival at the Christmas dinner led to an instant confrontation with Rey Mysterio, who quickly threw Dominik and Rhea out of the house. The altercation between Mami and Dominik's mother, Angie, led to the latter slapping the Women's World Champion.

Soon after, Rey Mysterio called the police on his son, who arrived at the venue and arrested the Judgment Day member. The chaotic but hilarious scene marked the iconic moment when Dom-Dom said he wouldn't make it in jail before he turned out to be a "prison-hardened ex-convict."

Expand Tweet

WWE recently reshared the video of the entire incident on its social media accounts, and it went viral instantly. Fans rushed to the comments to hail Dominik Mysterio as the "Superstar of the year," labeling the incident as the moment he was born as the epic heel.

Many in the WWE Universe noted how we could pinpoint the aforementioned home invasion as the one event that cemented Rhea Ripley and Dominik's status as the ultimate villainous couple. Several mentioned that it was a turning point for Dominik and credited him for making the most of it.

Here's what WWE fans had to say looking back at Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's epic home invasion:

WWE fans were thrilled to see a video of Dominik Mysterio's arrest

Dominik and Rhea recently went on a trip to Australia, where the on-screen WWE couple participated in several adventurous acts to promote Elimination Chamber 2023.

Rhea Ripley booked for title defense on WWE RAW: Day 1

WWE has announced a special edition of Monday Night RAW titled Day 1, featuring two massive championship matches. One of them will see Mami put her Women's World Championship on the line against Ivy Nile.

The latter has made prominent appearances alongside the Creed Brothers. She was crucial in nullifying Ripley when they challenged Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Nile also stood up to Rhea when the champion tried to attack Maxxine Dupri following their match.

The show will also see Drew McIntyre challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a title rematch. The two have been involved in a vicious feud in WWE RAW, and fans look forward to a memorable title bout.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here