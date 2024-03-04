Dominik Mysterio asked huge female name to join The Judgment Day; member said he crossed a line, says WWE veteran

Dominik Mysterio invited a huge female star to join The Judgment Day, and another member felt that he had crossed a line.

Michelle McCool has continued wrestling since her retirement, and although she's not appeared as often as before, she did appear at last year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. However, she recently received an offer to join a very active current faction from another WWE star.

McCool spoke about it on The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast and talked about how Damian Priest sent a warning to Dominik.

McCool was speaking about different stars she wrestled or wanted to wrestle and said that she'd had fun when coming across Rhea Ripley. She added that Dominik had said that she should be in The Judgment Day and how that would mean that he had two "Mamis." Damian Priest interrupted him at the time and told him that he may have crossed a line there, implying that McCool was married to The Undertaker.

"Rhea was fun when I mixed it up with her. But you know, Dominik asked if I could be in the Judgment Day. Damian said he may have crossed that line, a line he didn't want to cross with you." [6:54 - 7:07]

The Undertaker responded to this, saying that it was funny because he remembered when Dominik and Aalyah were young and four years old, sitting on Michelle's knees. He then went on to say maybe he would have a problem with "Granddaddy" coming after him.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have not really appeared together as much in recent weeks

While both Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are very much parts of The Judgment Day, the two stars used to be attached at the hip.

Dominik Mysterio may still accompany Ripley at times, but whereas they used to appear regularly on WWE TV together and even hint at romantic angles between the two of them, in recent weeks, there have been definitely fewer such moments and references.

The two have appeared less together as well, as compared to before. It remains to be seen if things go back to how it was between the stars in the coming years.

Do you want to see Michelle McCool join The Judgment Day? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

