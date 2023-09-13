Dominik Mysterio asks Rhea Ripley's permission for first-time ever WWE match against 29-year-old current champion

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes challenged Dominik Mysterio to a match during the latest episode of NXT.

The two men had a backstage confrontation during this week's episode. Both the champions exchanged words about which of them would leave the WWE event, NXT No Mercy still being a champion.

Mysterio referenced Hayes' old statement about the NXT North American Championship being the A Championship. He told the current NXT Champion that Dirty Dom was now the A Champion. Hayes said that what he said during his reign was completely different from what Mysterio was trying to convey. He then proceeded to challenge Dirty Dom for a match next week and put that statement to the test.

Mysterio replied that he would ask his Mami Rhea Ripley and come to a decision. The Champion vs. Champion bout was later made official for next week's episode of WWE NXT.

Dominik has been enjoying a good reign as the NXT North American Champion and recently overcame Dragon Lee. This will be a good test for the star as he gears up to face Mustafa Ali at No Mercy.

Carmelo Hayes' NXT Championship will also be up for grabs as he defends it against Ilja Dragunov at the same event. It remains to be seen how things will pan out for the two stars.

What did you make of the backstage segment between the two champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

