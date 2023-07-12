Dominik Mysterio asks Rhea Ripley to shush about an intimate detail that she revealed on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are usually the talk of the town whenever they are on WWE RAW. This week's episode was no different. On the show, the Eradicator of the Judgment Day revealed some intimate details about Dominik. The latter took to Twitter to playfully ask her to keep those details to herself.

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio make their way to the ring to calm down a frustrated Finn Balor. Before Balor could say anything more about Damian Priest, Mami got into the ring and told him to air his issues backstage with Priest.

Later in the night, Dominik Mysterio was set to go one on one with Seth Rollins, but the match was called off due to an assault on the World Heavyweight Champion by the Judgment Day. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens came out to make the save, setting up a six-man main event between the three champions and the three men of the Judgment Day, which the latter went on to win.

In a backstage segment before the called-off match between Rollins and Dominik, Mami and her Dom Dom had an altercation with the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Rhea Ripley stated that the Judgment Day would win all the titles and that her Dom Dom will never stop since he's been working on his cardio in prison.

It looks like Dominik didn't want such intimate details to be revealed by Rhea Ripley, as the WWE Superstar took to Twitter to playfully shush her when she commented on a post that captioned what she said on WWE RAW.

What happened after Rhea Ripley helped Dominik Mysterio and the Judgment Day win in the main event of WWE RAW?

The main event of WWE RAW saw the Judgment Day beat the team of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. The finish saw Damian Priest slam Sami Zayn in the ring, after which Balor hit the champion with a coup de grace for the win.

A rumor claims that there was unrest after all superstars reached backstage and an argument broke out. The reason for the argument was that some spots were changed at the last moment, resulting in the match going "clunky" at spots. No names have been reported yet.

